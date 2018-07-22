Oppo F9, F9 Pro could launch in August: Report

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are expected to launch sooner than expected. (Image credit: DealnTech) Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are expected to launch sooner than expected. (Image credit: DealnTech)

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro have received Bluetooth certification, hinting at the imminent launch. DealnTech has been able to find the company’s teaser for the F9. The teaser shows an outline of the phone’s back with ‘Coming Soon’ and ‘F9’ written across. Alongside this, one can notice a dual-rear camera configuration, which is horizontally stacked, and an LED flash module to the camera’s right. Oppo F9 will succeed the Oppo F7, which was launched with a single rear camera.

Meanwhile, Bluetooth certification shows three different model numbers: CPH 1823, CPH 1825 and CPH 1881. While the first model number represents the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro, the CPH 1825 and CPH 1881 are listed as Oppo F9, suggesting that they could be storage variants.

On each of the model numbers, the Bluetooth certification shows the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will get Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Also, for the model number CPH 1825, the remaining Bluetooth specifications match that of the Oppo F7, Oppo F7 Youth and the Oppo RealMe 1. This suggests that Oppo F9 and F9 Pro could also be powered by the Helio P60 processor.

At the moment, Oppo is yet to comment on the launch of the F9 and F9 Pro. Hopefully, we will learn more about the two devices in the coming weeks.

