Oppo F7 gets price cut in India by Rs 3000 on Amazon India and Flipkart

The 4GB RAM model of Oppo F7 now costs Rs 19.990, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 23,990. The 4GB RAM model of Oppo F7 now costs Rs 19.990, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 23,990.

Oppo F7 has received a price cut in India. The mid-range smartphone was launched for a price starting at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model came for a price of Rs 23,990. With the latest price cut of Rs 3000, the 4GB RAM model is now available at Rs 19,990 and the 6GB RAM variant comes at a price tag of Rs 23,990.

Both the variants are available at a discounted price on e-retail site Amazon and Flipkart. The e-retailers are providing exchange offers as well allowing users to purchase the Oppo F7 at a lower price. Notably, Oppo has not shared any information about the price slash so it is still unclear whether the price cut is temporary or permanent.

Also Read- Oppo F7 review: The ‘Selfie Expert’ just got a lot better

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) Full-Screen notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Oppo F7 comes with 64GB and 128GB storage onboard and supports expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of optics, Oppo F7 sports a 16MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and AI capabilities. Up front, it has a 25MP camera sensor that comes with a f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR features. The AI Beauty 2.0 app on the phone is claimed to scan 296 facial recognition points which is a 20 percent improvement from the first-generation technology as per the company. It supports facial unlock and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F7 packs a 3400mAh battery and includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS and 3.5mm audio jack under its connectivity suite. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient sensor and proximity sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd