Oppo F21 Pro to Realme GT 2 Pro: Smartphones to look forward to in April 2022

April this year is turning out to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts with companies like Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi and many others looking to launch some of their latest smartphones in India during the month. Here, we have put together a list of some of the phones that have been slated for an upcoming release in the country, and why you should be excited about them.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has reportedly received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, according to Twitter tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Nord CE 2 5G was launched on February 17 this year. Even though much isn’t known about the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the “Lite” version of the phone could be released sometime this year.

Oppo F21 Pro

The F21 Pro series will launch in India on April 12, according to Financial Express. The series will have two models: a 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The 4G model will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black while the 5G model will be available in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

Also Read | Oppo Enco Air2 review: The perfect accessory for budget Android

The publication reports that the F21 Pro 5G is probably going to be a rebranded Reno 7 4G which was launched in Indonesia earlier. That would mean that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and that it would feature a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 3W fast charging support.

Poco F4 5G

Gizmochina reports that the Poco F4 5G’s global release is imminent after the website spotted the device on a Thai certification website.

According to a previous GeekBench listing, the Poco F4 5G will be powered by a 5G-enabled Snapdragon SoC and will run Android 12 out of the box. The device could come with up to 8GB of RAM and could come with multiple storage options.

Realme 9 4G

The Realme 9i has already been released in India and comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage, A triple rear camera set up with a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Realme 9 4G is expected to largely remain the same but it could come with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. The device is expected to be priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 9i that is already released costs Rs 13,999.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The GT 2 Pro will launch in India at 12.30 PM on April 7. It launched in China in January this year and was later unveiled at MWC Barcelona in March.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. According to the company, the phone will come with improved cooling with a 9-layer cooling structure which is aimed at ensuring sustained performance without overheating issues.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to feature a large 6.7-inch 2k Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with variable refresh rate support up to 120 Hz and a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is priced at RM 3,699 (Rs 43,467) in China while the Realme GT2 is priced at RMB 2,599. The Realme GET 2 Pro is priced at 659 euros in Europe, or Rs 54,000 approximately. Its pricing in the country is yet to be announced.

Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 was announced in China last month and is expected to come in the second quarter of 2022. It will be powered by a Dimensity 8100 chipset. One variant will reportedly come with a 4,500 mAh battery and will support a ludicrously fast 150W “UltraDart” charging standard. The other variant will get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Both phones will ship with a compliant fast charger.

The 80W Realme GET Neo 3 costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 6GB+128GB model, CNY (2,299) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 2,599 for the 12GB+256GB model in China.

The 150W Realme GET Neo 3 starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly about Rs 31,200) for the 8GB+256GB model and CNY 2,799 for the 12GB+256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung announced the Galaxy M33 5G, which succeeds the Galaxy M32 5G from last year, in India on April 3. In India, the phone has a different set of specifications from the global M33.

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch (1080×2408) LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 1280 5nm chipset. The IPS LCD panel also gets a V-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant while the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,499. It comes in two colours: Ocean Blue and Green, and will be available on Amazon India starting April 8.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

The Vivo T1 5G is already on sale in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its triple camera rear array has a 50MP primary sensor and the selfie camera has a 16MP sensor.

While the Vivo T1 Pro’s specs haven’t been revealed yet, it will be released in April, according to MySmartPrice.

Vivo Y54s

Samsung announced the Galaxy M33 5G, which succeeds the Galaxy M32 5G from last year, in India on April 3. In India, the phone has a different set of specifications from the global M33.

According to Gadgets360, the Vivo Y54s was launched globally on November 17, 2021. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run Android 11 out of the box and will have a 5000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y54s will have a dual-camera setup in the rear with a 13MP camera and a 2MP camera. The single front camera will have an 8MP sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was announced by the company in China in December 2021, but it looks like the phone is finally making its way to Indian shores after Xiaomi India General Manager Manu Kumar Jain announced the launch of the phone in India on Twitter.

While Xiaomi did not officially announce the date of release, the tweet by Jain seems to hint at a 12 PM reveal on April 12th for the phone.

If the phone comes to India with the same specs with which it launched in China, it can be expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, run Android 12-based MIUI 13 and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It could come with a 6.73-inch 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. On the rear, it could have a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto sensor.

It will also have a 32MP front camera and a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Some other expected features include stereo speakers, NFC, 5G connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint reader.