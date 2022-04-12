Oppo F21 Pro launch today: Livestream timings, expected specifications

Oppo is launching its F21 Pro smartphone series today. The Oppo F21 Pro will be available on Amazon India, and the highlight appears to be the front camera and the orange coloured textured back that Oppo has showcased. Here are details on where to watch the livestream and expected specifications.

Oppo F21 Pro: Launch time, Livestream

The Oppo F21 Pro launch starts at 5 pm today. The launch event is taking place on the company’s own YouTube channel. The link is embedded below. Oppo is expected to introduce two versions of the phone; a regular 4G option and a 5G variant. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones are also expected at the event.

Oppo F21 Pro: Expected specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is expected to come in two variants: 4G which will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, while the 5G variant will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, according to leaks. The Oppo F21 Pro will have a compact design and comes in a Sunset Orange colour option, which is using what the company calls a ‘Fiberglass-Leather’ processing technique at the back. There will also be a cosmic black colour option.

The Oppo F21 Pro will have a 32MP selfie camera, using the Sony IMX709 sensor which was also seen on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro series earlier. The Bangladesh variant of the Oppo F21 Pro launched with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and 64MP triple camera at the back. We will have to wait and see how Oppo prices the new phones, but this will likely be in the range of Rs 18,000 and higher, given the expected specifications.