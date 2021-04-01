Oppo F19 to launch in India on April 6: Here’s what to expect

Oppo recently launched the higher-end variants of the F19 series in India with the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+. Now Oppo has announced that the brand will be launching the vanilla Oppo F19 In India on April 6. Ahead of the launch, here are the Oppo F19 specifications that the brand has revealed.

Oppo has revealed that the F19 will feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone will also feature an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a punch hole for the front camera. Just like other Oppo F-series phones, the phone is expected to have an emphasis on looks and could feature a unique design.

Oppo F19 expected specifications

The Oppo F19 is expected to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It could be paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to camera optics, the phone is expected to feature a 48MP main camera sensor along with two 2MP sensors, likely for macro and depth sensing. On the front, we could see a 16MP camera.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro+ are already available in India. Here are the specifications of those phones.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

The Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is no high refresh rate here. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that is 5G enabled. Accompanying it is 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Coming to the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro+ features an Omnivision 48MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and two-2MP macro and depth sensors. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone features a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The phone comes with Android 11 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

The toned-down Oppo F19 Pro also features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here, we see a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For the camera, we have the same setup as the Oppo F19 Pro+, including the Omnivision 48MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and two-2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 16MP front camera here as well. The Oppo F19 Pro also gets a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging.