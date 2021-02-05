scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Oppo F19 series could launch in India in March: Report

The Oppo F19 series, comprising the F19 and F19 Pro, will succeed the Oppo F17 series from 2020.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | February 5, 2021 12:15:18 pm
Oppo, Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro,Oppo F19 series will succeed the Oppo F17 series which was launched in September 2020. (Image Source: Oppo)

Oppo could soon be launching the Oppo F19 series in India. The F19 series comprise of Oppo F19 and an Oppo F19 Pro. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo F19 and F19 pro could launch in March this year. The phones were earlier touted to launch in February 2021, but now it seems the launch has been pushed back by a month or so.

The phones will succeed the Oppo F17 series that was launched in September 2020. Various leaks also suggest that the new Oppo F19 series could be renamed to the Oppo F21 series. However, the new report says otherwise, and adds that the Oppo F21 series will launch later, possibly in the second half of 2021, as a separate series.

Also Read |Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, and other details

Oppo has so far not revealed anything about the two F19 phones. There has been no overseas launches of the series to take cues from either. Hence, no specifications are confirmed, or hinted at for now.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

However, looking at the Oppo F series phones that have launched so far, we can expect the Oppo F19 series to be mid-range smartphones with a focus on camera performance. We can expect specifications like an FHD+ AMOLED screen, with in-display fingerprint support, and a triple/quad-camera setup with a 48MP/64MP primary camera. We can also expect a slim body profile and an emphasis on the design from the phone series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Itel A47, Fossil Gen 5E, Samsung Galaxy M02, Lumiford wireless earphones, wireless earphones, samsung phone, fossil, smartwatch
Tech launches today: Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement