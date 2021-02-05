Oppo F19 series could launch in India in March: Report

Oppo could soon be launching the Oppo F19 series in India. The F19 series comprise of Oppo F19 and an Oppo F19 Pro. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo F19 and F19 pro could launch in March this year. The phones were earlier touted to launch in February 2021, but now it seems the launch has been pushed back by a month or so.

The phones will succeed the Oppo F17 series that was launched in September 2020. Various leaks also suggest that the new Oppo F19 series could be renamed to the Oppo F21 series. However, the new report says otherwise, and adds that the Oppo F21 series will launch later, possibly in the second half of 2021, as a separate series.

Oppo has so far not revealed anything about the two F19 phones. There has been no overseas launches of the series to take cues from either. Hence, no specifications are confirmed, or hinted at for now.

However, looking at the Oppo F series phones that have launched so far, we can expect the Oppo F19 series to be mid-range smartphones with a focus on camera performance. We can expect specifications like an FHD+ AMOLED screen, with in-display fingerprint support, and a triple/quad-camera setup with a 48MP/64MP primary camera. We can also expect a slim body profile and an emphasis on the design from the phone series.