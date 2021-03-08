Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Band Style launched in India; Check price, specifications

The Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ are nearly identical phones differentiated only by 5G support and charging speeds. (Image Source: Oppo)

Oppo has launched the F19 series smartphones in India today. The series includes the oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro. The Oppo F19 series succeeds the F17 series and will be available to purchase on both Amazon and Flipkart. The brand also launched the Oppo Band Style alongside the two smartphones. Here’s all you need to know about the new products.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

The Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is no high refresh rate here. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that is 5G enabled. Accompanying it is 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Coming to the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro+ features an Omnivision 48MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and two-2MP macro and depth sensors. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone features a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The phone comes with Android 11 out of the box with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

The toned-down Oppo F19 Pro also features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here, we see a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For the camera, we have the same setup as the Oppo F19 Pro+, including the Omnivision 48MP sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and two-2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 16MP front camera here as well. The Oppo F19 Pro also gets a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo F19 Pro is available for Rs 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB variant. There’s also an 8GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 23,490. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has only one 8GB/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 25,990. Both phones will go on sale from March 17.

Oppo Band Style launched

The Oppo Band Style is a fitness band that features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 40 clock face options. There is a unique design with a metal ring that goes along the frame of the tracker itself. The band ships with two different straps. Features include standard activity tracking with 12 dedicated modes, 50-meter water resistance, heart rate tracker, and SpO2 tracking.

Users will also get alerted for notifications and can control music playback. There is no NFC like the Chinese variant of the band. The Oppo Band Style is compatible with Android 6.0+ devices and a later software update will bring compatibility for Apple iOS as well. The Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799 until March 23, after which it will available for Rs 2,999.