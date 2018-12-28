Oppo F19, F19 Pro could sport 10x lossless zoom, tech to be shown at MWC 2019: Reports

Oppo’s future smartphones could offer 10x hybrid optical zoom technology, according to the latest rumours. There have been patent leaks about Oppo’s F19 and F19 Pro phones, hinting that the new series could feature a new 10X lossless zoom technology along with triple cameras at the back.

Advertising

The latest leak, which comes from tipster Ice Universe, indicates Oppo could reveal the new camera technology at CES or MWC 2019. According to the tweet by Ice Universe, the 10x hybrid optical zoom technology will be released soon, and this will be shown at the upcoming CES 2019 in Las Vegas or the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

The tweet claims an Oppo official has discussed the release of this upcoming camera technology. Previously, we have seen Oppo showcase its upcoming smartphone technology like VOOC charging, 5X lossless zoom at the MWC forum, so it would not be surprising if the same takes place with the 10x Optical zoom as well.

Where the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro go, a screenshot of the patent was shared on Slashleaks, which says the phone could have triple cameras, and 10x lossless zoom technology.

Advertising

While the leaked patents have been removed from the site, it does give an indication of the future technology that Oppo could apply to its upcoming phones. The patent image also mentions Oppo F19.

The OPPO official said it will release a 10x hybrid optical zoom technology, which we will see at CES or MWC as early as possible. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2018

Previously, we have seen Oppo offer 5x dual camera zoom technology, which was showcased at the MWC conference in Barcelona in 2017. The “5x Dual Camera Zoom” technology relied on a periscope-style dual-camera for smartphones.

Oppo claimed this was higher quality than the 2x zoom functions seen on smartphones and that the company had more than 50 patents filed for this kind of technology.

Dual-camera phones from Apple, Samsung, etc offer 2X optical zoom lens thanks to the second telephoto lens, which is being used. However, Oppo’s 5X dual camera zoom utilised both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses, and the telephoto lens was housed in a newer periscope-style structure.

Oppo had said that by shifting the angle of the telephoto lens by 90 degrees, the lens gets the space needed for a deep zoom, when the user is zooming in on the subject or object. Where the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro go, not much is known about these devices, though the patents hint at triple camera and 10x lossless zoom technology.

Oppo usually launches two variants in the F series, one Pro and one regular, so there’s a chance that both of them might not sport the triple camera and the 10x lossless zoom technology will be limited to the Pro variant. Oppo previously launched the R17 Pro with a triple camera configuration at the back.