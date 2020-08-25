Oppo F17, F17 Pro price, specs, launch details leak: Here’s all about the devices

This is the Oppo F17 Pro (Image: Oppo)

Oppo is set to launch two smartphones in India very soon. The devices are said to Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch date of the phones but rumours and leaks have confirmed some of the key specifications of the devices. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has now revealed some of the specification details of the two upcoming Oppo devices.

Agarwal has confirmed that the Oppo F17 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor while the top-end model or the Pro version will support MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The company is referring to the Oppo F17 series as the ‘sleekest phone of 2020’. The phones are said to be just 7.48mm thick.

The launch date of the Oppo F17 series is yet to be revealed. The leak suggests that the phones can launch in September.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro specifications (rumoured)

As per the leak, the Oppo F17 will feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is said to come packed with a 4000mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. Leaks suggest that the Oppo F17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It said to weigh around 163grams and measure 159.8×72.8×7.45mm.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F17 will come with a quad rear camera setup including 16MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP, while on the front the phone is said to sport a 16MP selfie camera. The device is said to be available in three colours – Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.

Coming to the Oppo F17 Pro, the leak suggests that the smartphone will come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Media Tek Helio P95 processor, a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display, pill-shaped hole-punch display, 4000mAh battery, and 30W VOOC Flash Charge. The phone is said to be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colours.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Agarwal also revealed that both the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro will be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.