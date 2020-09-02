Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, and other details

Here's a look at the new Oppo F17, F17 Pro. (Image: Oppo)

Oppo F17 and F17 Pro launched in India today at an online launch event today. The Oppo F17 succeeds the Oppo F15 while the F15 Pro is the follow up of the Oppo F17 Pro. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the price of the Oppo F17 while the Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Oppo F17 comes in four variants including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage. The smartphone will be made available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver and Dynamic Orange colour options. The Pro model will be available in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colours.

The sale of the Oppo F17 Pro will begin on September 7 while the pre-orders start today. Oppo is yet to reveal the availability details of the Oppo F17.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 sports a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400×1080 resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 7.2 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The device sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor to take selfies.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch display. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P95 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. It runs the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

This also features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it features a dual punch hole camera consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

