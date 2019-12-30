Oppo F15 to launch in 2020: What to expect

Oppo F15 announced to launch in India in 2020. (Image: Oppo) Oppo F15 announced to launch in India in 2020. (Image: Oppo)

Oppo is all set to start the new year with the launch of a new F-series smartphone in India. The company has sent out a press release to inform about the upcoming launch of the Oppo F15, which will succeed the company’s F11 and F11 Pro smartphones that were launched in March this year.

Similar to its predecessors, the new Oppo F15 will also be a selfie-focussed smartphone. Oppo says that the device will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its “sleek and trendy design”. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer seems to have focused greatly on the design of the Oppo F15, as words like “sleek” and “design” come multiple times in the press note.

Oppo has not revealed anything else about the upcoming device but it has shared a poster of the Oppo F15 that shows a side view of the device. The length of the camera module suggests that there will be at least three camera sensors at the back of the smartphone.

The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro came with a dual-rear camera setup so it makes sense for the successor to pack a triple rear camera setup. However, going by the market trend, it will not be shocking if Oppo decides to pack four camera lenses at the back of Oppo F15. The primary lens could be a 48MP or 64MP shooter.

Also, since the F-series is selfie-focused, we can expect the upcoming Oppo smartphone to carry a better selfie camera than its predecessors. The Oppo F15 could be powered by a MediaTek processor and run the ColorOS 7 out of the box. We can expect a minimum of 4GB RAM on the upcoming smartphone and a battery in the range of 4000-4500mAh. Oppo could give the support for VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge via USB Type-C to boost the charging speed of the Oppo F15.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd