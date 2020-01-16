Oppo F15 with four rear cameras launched in India, priced at Rs 19,990

Oppo F15 launched in India Oppo F15 launched in India

With the Oppo F15, the smartphone manufacturer is focusing at the youth of the country. The phone succeeds the last year’s Oppo F11 series and is a big upgrade over it. Oppo told indianexpress.com, that this time the company doesn’t plan to launch a Pro version of the phone as it would be in direct competition with their Oppo Reno 2F, as far as the price is concerned. So, no Oppo F15 Pro.

One of the best things about the newly launched Oppo F15 is that it comes with a thin and light body and weighs around 172 grams, and has 7.9mm of thickness. Another interesting feature about the phone is the 8MP ultra-wide-angle or macro sensor. Yes, the 8MP secondary lens works as an ultra-wide lens as well as macros lens. Weird, but that’s the Oppo F15 camera works.

Oppo F15 price in India

Oppo F15 comes in only one variant in India. The phone includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has launched in the country with a price of Rs 19,990. Pre-booking of the Oppo phone has already begun and the first sale of the Oppo F15 will take place on January 24 via Amazon and Flipkart and also Oppo’s own e-store. As a part of launch offer, HDFC Bank is offering 10 per cent cashback. The phone comes in two colours — Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

Oppo F15: Specifications, features

Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with the company’s own In-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor underneath. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an ‎ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with the company’s own Game Boost 2.0 technology, which it claims can help provide users with an immersive gaming experience. It also comes with a gaming voice changer and in-game noise-cancelling effects.

The phone comes with a full polycarbonate body, with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. Oppo claims that this makes the phone more durable and has helped them in keeping the weight of the device lighter. The Oppo is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which comes with support for the company’s own 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

The Oppo F15 comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with its own ColorOS 6.1.2 skin on top. The company has confirmed that ColorOS 7 update will come to Oppo F15 in February.

Oppo F15 features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle/Macro sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

