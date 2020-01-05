Oppo F15 India launch next week: Launch date, expected specs and India price

Oppo F11 is launching in India on Jan 16. Oppo F11 is launching in India on Jan 16.

The successor to the Oppo F11 is on its way to India now. It will be called Oppo F15, the company has revealed. Yes, after F11, Oppo is launching the F15 and skipping F12, F13, and F14. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed to launch the Oppo F15 in India on January 16, which is next week.

Oppo confirms the launch date of the Oppo F15 via a newly released teaser. Besides revealing the India launch date, the teaser also confirms some of the key specifications of the F11 and also shows the phone in all its glory. The Oppo F11 looks a lot like the Vivo S1 series of phones.

The teaser reveals that the Oppo F15 with gradient finish, 48MP quad AI rear cameras latest in-display fingerprint sensor and VOOC flash charge 3.0. The teaser also reveals that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will come with (up to) 8GB RAM support. There could be other variants too.

Oppo F15 expected specs and India price

Rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the Oppo F15 will actually be a re-branded version of the Oppo A91, which launched last year. If this is true, it is safe to say that the Oppo F15 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and run on a MediaTek MT6771V Helio P70 processor.

Oppo has confirmed that the upcoming F15 will come with 8GB RAM. The phone is expected to be available in only one storage model — 128GB. For now there are no details on microSD card support and whether there will be other variants of the phone or not.

As Oppo F15 is tipped to be rebranded Oppo A91, we can expect the phone to pack 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens paired with an LED flash. On the front, the Oppo F15 is expected to come packed with a 16MP selfie camera.

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F15 will come with an in-display fingerprint. We expect the phone to come packed with face unlock support as well.

The company has also confirmed that the F15 will pack VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support and as a rebranded Oppo A91 the upcoming F series phone will include 4025mAh battery setup. Similar to all the recently launched Oppo phones, this one too is expected to run latest ColorOS software based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo F series phones fall under Rs 20,000 price tag and the upcoming F15 is also expected to be the same. We will need to wait for Oppo to reveal the official India price of the F15 on January 16.

