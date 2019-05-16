Oppo F11 with 48MP camera to go on sale from May 18

Oppo has announced the first sale of Oppo F11 in India. The smartphone which was launched back in March this year along with the Oppo F11 Pro will finally go on sale starting May 18. The device has been priced at Rs 17,990 and will be available in only one variant having 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is currently available for pre-booking since May 13.

The company will also provide additional exchange benefits of up to Rs 3,000, no cost EMIs (up to 9 months) on e-commerce platforms. Customers can also avail a one-time screen replacement offer for their devices purchased during the first sale on May 18, Oppo said in a statement. Oppo F11 will be available in two color variants – Fluorite Purple and Marble Green and it will be sold across all online platforms and authorized OPPO retail stores, the company said.

The Oppo F11 features a 48MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back with f/1.79 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. It also comes with a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI 2.1. The smartphone is also powered by ultra-night mode and Dazzle color mode, which is the system-level optimisation solution specially designed for Oppo smartphones. The Ultra-night mode distinguishes between portraits and backgrounds, focuses on faces, and adjusts skin color in night portraits to enliven the overall effect.

The Oppo F11 comes with a 6.5-inch waterdrop screen with 19.5:9 display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which functions up to 2.1 GHz clock speed in optimum levels. The F11 also comes with VOOC flash charge 3.0 and packs a 4,020 mah battery.