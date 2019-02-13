Oppo F11 Pro with 48MP dual-rear camera to launch in India soon

A few days ago, we saw press render leak of Oppo F11 Pro which was said to be launching in the Indian market in the first week of March. Now, OPPO has shared a teaser about the arrival of the 48MP camera smartphone, which will be the Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro will be coming with a 48 MP dual rear camera and will also come with a Super Night Mode feature, as claimed by the company.

The teaser released by Oppo only concentrates on the night sight feature of its camera and does not reveal any other detail. However, the teaser shows similarities with the model we saw in the leaked press render poster by 91Mobiles.

Oppo F11 Pro looks identical to the Oppo R19 poster leaked by Slashleaks, which is due to launch in China.

Official poster leak of Oppo R19 by SlashleaksAs per the leaked image and previously leaked renders of Oppo F11 Pro, the device has a small chin at the bottom and almost negligible bezels on the sides. The dual camera setup and flash sit in a vertical strip. The phone screen doesn’t have a notch or punch-hole, the vertical strip hosts a pop-up camera for selfies.

We say a #BrilliantPortrait is worth even more. RT if you’re set for the new #OPPOF11Pro, launching soon. pic.twitter.com/5ZyAirvzPf — OPPO (@oppo) February 13, 2019

The leaked render also shows an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor at the back. If Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo R19 are the same device, then F11 Pro might also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom as rumoured on Oppo R19.

Oppo F11 Pro might also have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and a high-end MediaTek processor. 91Mobiles reported that Oppo F11 Pro will also capture photos in 12MP resolution and will utilise pixel binning technology (combination of data from pixels into one) to shoot 48MP images.