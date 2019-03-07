Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Nokia 8.1, Poco F1: Phones to buy under Rs 30,000

Several new mid-budget smartphones like Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have recently been launched in India. Both the devices are priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Nokia 8.1 is another phone to consider in this category in addition to Poco F1.

Then there is OnePlus 6T for those who are willing to spend slightly more than Rs 30,000. Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Nokia 8.1, Poco F1, and OnePlus 6T; let us take a look at the best mid-premium phones to buy:

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro has a price of Rs 24,990 and the stand-out feature on this phone is definitely its 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The sales for the phone begin from March 15. It comes in 6GB RAM+64GB storage option.

Oppo F11 Pro gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen and there is no notch. It is powered by the Helio P70 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s ColorOS 6.0 skin. It has a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of design, the plastic back cover has a 3D effect and the phone can be bought in black, green and gray colour options. The back cameras include a 48MP primary camera along with a 5MP secondary camera.

We are yet to test out the phone extensively, but in the limited time that we spent with it, the pictures taken with the rear camera were generally likable and impressive.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro also has a motorised pop-up selfie camera of 32MP resolution and the phone comes at a price of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The overall design is stylish, thanks to dual curved edges on the back cover and gradient finish.

The screen is 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ with good viewing angles. Vivo V15 Pro also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The V15 Pro runs Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

It gets 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear cameras, capable of taking some stunning pictures in bright outdoors, though we did notice in our review that the colours looked washed out in some photos.

Vivo V15 Pro is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor with storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,700mAh with support for fast charging technology.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710, which offers flagship-like performance will cost Rs 26,999. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Other features are a 6.18-inch HDR 10 compliant Full HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and Android 9.0 Pie.

In our review, we said the Nokia 8.1 is an impressive device by all accounts with very little flaws. It is an excellent phone to pick in the mid segment thanks to smooth performance, good camera and battery life.

Nokia 8.1 features a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone has dual-rear camera with Zeiss branding including 12MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary depth-sensing camera. The front camera is 20MP. These cameras also support the ‘Bothie’ feature.

Poco F1

Poco F1 is the first phone by Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco and it offers flagship Snapdragon 845 processor at Rs 19,999.

It is built out of polycarbonate, which might be a sore point for some users. But there is a Poco F1 Armoured Edition with Kevlar back panel as well for a slightly higher price. The Poco F1 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD display. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, and performance is not a problem with this device. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging.

Poco F1 gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary depth effect camera. The front camera is 20MP. The back cameras are capable of capturing some stunning shots in outdoor lighting and the photos have enough details.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is slightly expensive and has a starting price of Rs 37,999. For those who do not mind a little more than Rs 30,000, the phone has a Snapdragon 845 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor, 16MP front camera and dual rear cameras.

OnePlus 6T is among the best Android phone to buy. It has a very functional design, great software and offers enough controls for the users to use the OnePlus 6T the way one likes.