Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India on March 5, confirms company

Oppo F11 Pro, the company’s phone with a 48MP rear camera will launch on March 5 in India, according to an official confirmation by the company. Oppo’s India website has listed the F11 Pro with details about the phone’s key features, including the 48MP dual-rear camera, and a pop-up selfie camera at the front. The Oppo F11 Pro launch follows the K1, which was a mid-range device with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

Oppo F11 Pro: Expected specifications

According to the information on Oppo’s website, the F11 Pro will have a dual-rear camera with 48MP+5MP configuration. Oppo has not specified which sensor it is using for the 48MP camera at the back, though the wesbite mentions improved Low-light portrait shots and AI features on the camera.

The Oppo F11 Pro will also have a pop-up selfie camera, and the display will be one without a notch. Oppo is calling this a ‘Panoramic’ Display which will have thin side bezels and no cut-outs on the top for the selfie camera.

The pop-up selfie camera appears to be similar to what we have seen with the Vivo V15 Pro. Previously Oppo Find X had a motorised selfie camera as well. The phone’s front camera could be 32MP, according to previous leaks.

The company also says Oppo F11 Pro will come with its VOOC 3.0 proprietary charging feature, and it is promising 20 minutes faster charging than before. The phone will also have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Photos of the Oppo F11 Pro on the website indicate that the device has a small chin at the bottom and barely visible side bezels. The dual camera setup and flash are placed vertically at the back of the device.

Advertising

Earlier reports have also claimed that Oppo F11 Pro will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device will be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage.