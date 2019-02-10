Oppo F11 Pro render reveals full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

The official press render of Oppo F11 Pro has been leaked 91Mobiles. The phone is expected to make its way into the Indian market in the first week of March. However, looks like the same phone will be launching in China with a different name– Oppo R19. The poster of Oppo R19, leaked by Slashleaks, looks similar to Oppo F11 Pro.

Advertising

As per the image and previously leaked renders of Oppo F11 Pro, the device has almost negligible bezels on the sides and a small chin at the bottom. The back of the phone sports a dual camera setup with flash in a vertical strip that goes all the way to the top. The screen doesn’t have a notch or hole. As suggested by previous leaks, it will have a pop-up selfie camera coming out from the camera strip at the back.

The rear also carries an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor below the camera setup. If we were to believe that Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo R19 are one and the same then, Oppo F11 Pro will have 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom, based on previous leaks of Oppo R19.

Oppo F11 Pro/Oppo R19: Specifications, features

The poster suggests that Oppo F11 pro will have a CMOS 48MP sensor with “Brilliant portrait in low light”. 91Mobiles reported that Oppo F11 Pro will also capture photos in 12MP resolution and will utilise pixel binning technology to shoot 48MP images like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Advertising

For selfies, Oppo F11 Pro is expected to have a 32MP pop-up camera. F11 Pro will likely have a high-end MediaTek processor along with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, as per the report. In November 2018, a report by GizmoChina claimed that Oppo R19 (Oppo F11 Pro) will be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Helio P80 processor.