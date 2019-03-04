Oppo F11 Pro price, specifications and more leaked online: Report

Oppo is going to launch its much-awaited Oppo F11 Pro smartphone in India on March 5 at an event being held in India. This will be the company’s second smartphone to come with a motorised pop-up selfie camera.

Advertising

According to a new report by Beetel Bite, the upcoming device will go on sale starting March 16 priced at Rs 25,999. It is also mentioned that the company will start taking pre-orders from March 5. Customers who pre-book the device will get a free gift while making the purchase, six months of free Hungama app subscription, six months of accidental damage protection and more.

The report also consists of live images of the upcoming device showing, how the pop-up mechanism and the dual rear camera setup will look like. The camera mechanism will be located in the middle of the top edge, unlike the Vivo V15 Pro’s unit on the right corner. On the back, the device will sport a dual camera setup on with a capacitive fingerprint sensor just below that.

According to the report, the Oppo F11 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90.9 per cent screen to body ratio. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, the company is speculated to launch another variant of the device with more RAM and internal storage.

Oppo F11 Pro runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The device can be seen running Android’s latest security patch dated February 5. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Advertising

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.