Oppo F11 Pro India launch: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Oppo F11 Pro with motorised selfie camera will launch in India on March 5, which is tomorrow. The company has sent out for a launch event in Mumbai, being held from 7 pm IST. Oppo F11 Pro will be the company’s second smartphone with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. Some of the specifications and features of Oppo F11 Pro have already been leaked online.

Oppo F11 Pro main launch event will take place in Mumbai, with the company hosting live screening events for media in Delhi and Bangalore as well. It will also be streamed live on the company’s official page in India. Here is how to watch livestream, India timings, specifications and features of Oppo F11 Pro:

Oppo F11 Pro launch in India on March 5: How to watch livestream, India timings

Oppo F11 Pro India launch event will take place on March 5 in Mumbai from 7 pm IST. Live updates will also be posted on Oppo’s official Facebook and Twitter handles.

Oppo F11 Pro launch in India on March 5: Expected price and availability

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is expected to be Rs 25,999, according to some reports. The phone will rival the Vivo V15 Pro, which also comes with a similar pop-up front camera mechanism and is priced at Rs 28,990 in India.

The report adds that Oppo F11 Pro could be available for pre-orders a day after official launch, on March 6 while sales will begin March 16. Several pre-booking offers are expected as well like six months of accidental damage protection, six months free subscription of Hungama app, and more.

Oppo F11 Pro launch in India on March 5: Expected specifications and features

Oppo F11 Pro could come with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, which will also be the highlight of the device. The phone will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen-to-body Ratio of 90.9 per cent.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU for graphics performance. Oppo F11 Pro is said to be available in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Oppo F11 Pro will have a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 48MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary depth sensor camera. The F11 Pro runs the latest Android 9.0 Pie OS with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charge.