Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition launched at Rs 27,990

Oppo launched a special F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition smartphone in partnership with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which got released in theatres today. The new co-branded smartphone comes with a unique back color design and features a familiar Avengers ‘A’ logo in bright red against a blue coloured background.

It is priced at Rs 27,990 and features 128GB internal storage along with 6GB RAM. The device will also come with a Captain America-inspired back case, which has the iconic shield.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition comes with the VOOC flash charge 3.0 and comes with regular Oppo F11 Pro’s 48MP camera. It will also feature device the 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The rest of the features largely remain the same as that of the regular Oppo F11 Pro. The regular Oppo F11 Pro has a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen and there is no notch. It is powered by the Helio P70 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s ColorOS 6.0 skin. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

The company had early launched this limited edition smartphone in Malaysia a couple of days ago. This is not the first time an Avengers-themed phone will be launched. Last year, OnePlus had launched a limited edition version of OnePlus 6 for the promotion of Avengers Infinity War movie.