Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame limited Edition to launch in Malaysia on April 24

Oppo launched the Oppo F11 Pro earlier this year. In India, the smartphone was launched last month at a price of Rs 24,990. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has teamed up with Marvel Studios and is going to launch the Avengers limited edition of the Oppo F11 Pro in Malaysia ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame next week, SoyaCincau reported.

According to the report, the Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition will be officially going on sale in Malaysia on April 24. The limited edition version of the smartphone will have a unique back color design. It will also feature a familiar Avengers ‘A’ logo in bright red against a blue background.

Apart from the bodypaint work, the hardware specifications is likely to be similar to the regular Oppo F11 Pro which features a 48MP camera, the report said.

Oppo Malaysia too launched a teaser of Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition for April 24 launch but it has no details about the price of the device or hardware specifications.

To recall, The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a price of Rs 24,990 in India and the stand-out feature on this device is its 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone comes in 6GB RAM+64GB storage option. There is a 128GB storage variant available in the global market, which is priced at Ringgit 1,399 (approximately Rs 23,495) in Malaysia.

Oppo F11 Pro has a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen and there is no notch. It is powered by the Helio P70 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s ColorOS 6.0 skin. It has a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

In terms of design, the regular Oppo F11 Pro comes with a plastic back cover which has a 3D effect. It can be bought in black, green and grey colour options.

This is not the first time that an Avengers-themed phone will be launched. Last year, OnePlus had launched a limited edition version of OnePlus 6 for the promotion of Avengers Infinity War movie.