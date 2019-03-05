Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F11 launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo F11 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera has been launched in India at a price of Rs 24,990. The F11 Pro is Oppo’s second phone with a motorised front camera after the Find X, which was launched last year at Rs 59,990. The F11 Pro will be available on sale on Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm, Oppo online store and via offline stores from March 16, while pre-orders begin today. It has Helio P70 processor and 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charge. The company also launched a cheaper variant of the device with a dewdrop notch at the event named Oppo F11.

Let us take a look in detail Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F11 India pricing, availability, specifications and features:

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11: Price in India, availability

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The phone will be available for pre-order from March 6 and the sales begin March 15. It can be bought online from Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm, Oppo online store and via offline stores also.

Oppo F11 will be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

Oppo F11 Pro: Specifications and features

Oppo F11 Pro gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a gradient cover design with 3D effect and will be available in three colour variants – Thunder black, Aurora green, and Waterfall grey.

The motorised 16MP AI-backed front camera is included in the centre of the device. Features include f/2.0 aperture, Ultra Night mode as well as AI ultra-clear engine. The back cameras are a combination of a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by the Helio P70 coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs the company’s own ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

