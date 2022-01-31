Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to be powered by new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset

Oppo is gearing up to launch its flagship Reno 7 series of smartphones on February 4 in India where two variants of the phone are expected: Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G. And this time, the company has collaborated with MediaTek to customise and upgrade its Dimensity 1200 chipset to a MAX variant. Oppo claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX is one of the fastest 5G CPUs available in the market right now.

It comprises a 5nm Arm Cortex-A78 chipset, running at 3GHz speeds and achieves up to 5100Mbps peak downlink and 700Mbps uplink speeds for strong cellular connectivity. Oppo has also incorporated the AI Deblur technology, which is an algorithm that sharpens faces in portraits affected by hand-held shaking.

The company also claims that HDR videos will see an enhancement in colour and contrast settings on the upcoming phone. The new feature uses artificial intelligence to differentiate between subjects on-screen and uses different colours and sharpness settings for optimum results.

“The collaboration with Oppo, our long-term associate, is a major step in extending the benefits of our advanced MediaTek Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture platform to the smartphone users who are in search of unique, incredible, all-around smartphone experiences,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. “This smartphone is the ideal companion, boasting amazing processor speeds, snappier app responses, longer battery life and incredible camera and videography features.”

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Other specifications

The Reno7 5G will be equipped with an X-Axis Linear Motor that delivers different levels of vibration feedback, which is ideal for gaming. The Ultra Touch Response manages to identify and increase the sampling rate to 1000Hz.

Oppo’s flagship lineup comes equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The included RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB or 5GB or 7GBs from the storage capacity. Similar to how an AMD APU (accelerated processing unit) borrows video memory for when there is no discrete graphics card.

The phone runs on Oppo’s new ColorOS 12 skin and features Omoji – a face capture algorithm that allows users to express emotions using animated avatars. Similar to Apple’s own Memoji. The device also incorporates a 65W SuperVooc fast-charging feature that claims to fully charge in 31 minutes.