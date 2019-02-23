Oppo debuts 5G smartphone, 10x lossless zoom tech at MWC 2019

Oppo has announced its first 5G smartphone, as it continues to aggressively compete with Samsung and Huawei in the global smartphone market. The Chinese smartphone maker also showcased its 10x lossless zoom camera technology. The announcements were made at the company’s first global ‘Innovation Event’ ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

At the event, Oppo said the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and the X50 modem. No further details about Oppo’s 5G smartphone were announced, but earlier rumours claim it will likely to be the Find X2.

While we now don’t know what Oppo’s first 5G smartphone will be called, we do know that it’s definitely coming. Oppo said it is working with a number of European telecom operators and partners to bring its 5G smartphone, which includes the likes of Swisscom, Telstra, Optus and Singtel.

Oppo also showed its 10X optical zoom phone camera at the event. The technology essentially uses a combination of a wide-angle lens, an ultra-clear main camera, and a telephoto lens. When combined, these cameras can shoot photos the equivalent of 15.9 mm all the way up to 159mm. The second and third cameras have optical image stabilization or OIS.

Back in MWC 2017, Oppo had showcased its 5X Hybrid Zoom technology, although the company did not use a commercial device in showcasing the technology. However, this time around, Oppo claims that the 10x lossless zoom technology is ready for mass production.This camera technology will come to Oppo’s next flagship in the second quarter of 2019.

Oppo showed off a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, 120 degree ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens, and said the camera setup would have a 16mm-160mm range.

With the announcement of a 5G smartphone and the 10x optical zoom camera tech, Oppo has set its eyes on competing with Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi in the Western Europe market. Just last year, Oppo formally started selling its smartphone in Europe. According to research firm Canalys, Oppo is yet to break into the top five smartphone players in Europe.

Disclaimer: The author is in Barcelona at the invite of Oppo India