Oppo ColorOS 7 launched in India with Infinite Design, local features like DocVault, more

Oppo has introduced ColorOS 7, the next-generation version of its custom Android-based operating system in India. Among the key features of ColorOS 7 are the Infinite Design concept as well as several localised features unique to India such as DocVault, live wallpapers of Indian monuments, and more.

Oppo ColorOS 7 is said to be faster and increases app response time by 30 per cent with multiple apps running. Thanks to oMem feature, which the company says adapts to user habit to function more efficiently, the RAM utilisation gets boosted by 40 per cent over ColorOS 6. Oppo has also used its oSense to improve touch response and frame rate by 21.6 per cent and 38 per cent respectively while playing games.

The Infinite Design feature in ColorOS 7 is aimed at offering a simplified user interface with a lightweight visual approach. The icons have been customised and Oppo has added Dark Mode as well, which will also reduce battery consumption.

Oppo ColorOS 7 comes with an enhanced focus on privacy as well with features like Private Safe that blocks third-party app access to a user’s photos, vidoes, etc by putting them in a what Oppo is calling a secure zone in the storage folder.

ColorOS 7’s DocVault is essentially a Digilocker service where a user can store his personal documents at one place on their smartphone. Oppo has added several dynamic wallpapers including those with Indian monuments

Oppo has partnered with Denmark’s Epic Sound to improve the overall sound quality. The new sound effects are inspired by nature and can be used as ringtones, notification tones, etc. More features of ColorOS 7 include a new weather-adaptive alarm that automatically adjusts alarm sounds to weather, haptic design for a crisper touch response sounds, and new animations for charging, weather, and deleting apps.

Oppo said in a press statement that ColorOS 7 is its largest update ever and it will be rolled out for more than 20 smartphone models, which will include Oppo’s Reno, Find, F, K, and A series. ColorOS 7 will be available in China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East regions. The trial version of the new software version will be available from November 26.