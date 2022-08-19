Oppo ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 released: Here’s everything you need to know

Earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 13. And now, Oppo has launched the global version of ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Similar to OxygenOS 13, the latest iteration of ColorOS comes with a new Aquamorphic design and brings in several new features. That said, let us take a look at what ColorOS 13 has to offer.

Aquamorphic design

ColorOS 13 introduces an Aquamorphic design that takes inspiration from water. Oppo has also included a new theme palette that works by changing colour from sunrise to sunset at sea level. It is accompanied by a brand new system font that the company claims helps improve readability and a card layout. The latest ColorOS version also improves icon visibility and features adaptive layouts for different screen sizes.

Meeting Assistant

Oppo said they have developed the first Meeting Assistant for a smartphone. The feature prioritises wireless data packages to ensure a stable connection during online calls. It also simplifies heads-up notifications and lets users easily take notes during meetings in a small window.

System optimisations

ColorOS 13 features Dynamic Computing Engine ColorOS 13 features Dynamic Computing Engine

With ColorOS 13, Oppo has marked the debut of its Dynamic Computing Engine, which the company says helps increase battery life and keep the user interface smooth and stable. Also, users will be able to keep more apps open in the background compared to ColorOS 12.

Multi-Screen Connect

Oppo has significantly improved its multi-device experience. ColorOS 13’s Multi-Screen Connect feature now lets users easily switch between phones, tablets and PCs. Those who connect their phone to a PC using the feature will be able to display multiple mobile apps on the PC.

Launcher improvements

With ColorOS 13 launch, those who use Oppo’s default launcher will now be able to increase the folder icon size, so users can easily open apps without opening the folder. This is a really handy feature is you are someone who manages the home screen by creating multiple folders.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Air review: A worthy budget tablet for its price

The Always-On display now has a Spotify widget The Always-On display now has a Spotify widget

Oppo’s latest Android skin adds several new features and improves existing ones when it comes to the Always-On display. The developers have added a new series of images named ‘Homeland’ with the animations revealing changing based on daily temperature changes.

Advertisement

ColorOS 13 also introduces support for Bitmoji, Insight and Canvas styles. Also, the Always-On display now features a Spotify widget that lets users see the currently playing track, change songs and even control music playback. On supported phones, the Always-On display refresh rate will be reduced to 1Hz to save battery. Those living in India will soon be able to check Swiggy and Zomato information from the Always-On display.

ColorOS 13 update rollout plan

Oppo plans to update 35 devices in the next one year Oppo plans to update 35 devices in the next one year

Oppo has announced that they will be updating 35 smartphones to ColorOS 13 within a year. The rollout will begin with the Find X5 Pro and Find X5, with more than 20 devices scheduled to get the update in the coming months.