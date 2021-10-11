Oppo ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 announced: Check new features, eligible phones

Oppo announced the global version of its new software skin, ColorOS 12 today. ColorOS 12 will be based on Android 12 and will be coming to a number of Oppo phones later this year. The skin was previously announced in China.

Oppo has also announced beta versions of ColorOS 12 for some of its devices and users with these smartphones will be able to go ahead and try out ColorOS 12 on their phones right away. The new update brings a revamped UI (user interface), smoother performance, and “features that boost everyday productivity,” claims Oppo.

ColorOS 12: What’s new?

ColorOS 12 incorporates many of Android 12’s stock features like wallpaper-based Material You theming. The skin also brings new 3D icons with new animations. Oppo has also announced Omoji, the brand’s implementation of customised emojis that use your facial data and algorithms to create a user-specific animated avatar that can then be used in emojis.

ColorOS 12 also brings PC Connect, which lets users transfer data between their PCs and their ColorOS 12 device with ease. There is also a new smart sidebar that will help users with elements like translation.

Oppo also claims that the new skin brings all the security and privacy features from Android 12 including the new Privacy Dashboard. Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators are also included.

Oppo ColorOS 12 roadmap. (Image Source: Oppo) Oppo ColorOS 12 roadmap. (Image Source: Oppo)

Oppo begins the rollout of ColorOS 12 in select countries today including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. In India, the update will come to the Reno series first beginning with the Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Reno6 5G. Rollouts for other supported models will carry on through 2021 and 2022.

Which phones will get ColorOS 12?

Oppo has also announced a roadmap for all its smartphones that will get the ColorOS 12 update. The image shows that the update will come to the Find X3 Pro 5G in October 2021, while the Find X2 and Reno 6 series phones will get it in November 2021.

In December 2021 the update will come to the Reno 5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+ and the A745G. Other devices including the Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 3 Pro, Reno 4 Pro and some more F-series and A-series phones will get the update in 2022.