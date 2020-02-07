Oppo blog | When numbers give you confidence to take on even Google

Oppo is also gearing up to launch its new Find X2 flagship on February 22. Image via GSMArena. Oppo is also gearing up to launch its new Find X2 flagship on February 22. Image via GSMArena.

Its numbers season and Oppo appears to be holding steady, ahead of little brother vivo in the global smartphone shipments race. Both Counterpoint and Canalys put Oppo just below Xiaomi and ahead of vivo with around 8 per cent global market share. Oppo’s total shipments for the year are close to 120 million, according to both research firms and that’s not a small number by any stretch.

Oppo is, of course, part of the BBK Electronics group, the big daddy that owns vivo, OnePlus and Realme as well. Interestingly if one were to combine Oppo and vivo shipments by Counterpoint, they both account for nearly 232 million shipments in a year, which puts them ahead of Apple.

In India too BBK is the biggest player, if one were to combine Oppo, vivo, OnePlus and Realme, and they have a larger share of the market than even leader Xiaomi.

And this might means you are confident enough of joining forces with its other Chinese brethren to possibly challenge Google and the Play Store. Oppo, vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi are planning a united assault on Google’s Play Store dominance. A Reuters report says all four in the final stages to create a new Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA), which will make it easier for developers to market their apps. This is supposed to launch in March, adds the report and India, Indonesia and Russia will be the regions where this will be tested.

Given Huawei faces an Android ban and no access to Google Play Store, this is likely why the Chinese players want to secure their own future when it comes to apps on their phones. Will it work though? That’s the billion dollar question. All of these brands already have their own app store preloaded onto their phones, even for those which are sold outside China. But it looks like this will be a different take, a united effort to lure developers and secure their phones should an Android ban ever take place in the future.

Oppo is also gearing up for two big launches. One is the Find X2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and the event is now confirmed for February 22 with the company having sent invites. An Oppo smartwatch, that looks very much like an Apple Watch 5, could also be revealed at this event.

The Find X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which the company has already confirmed. We will have to wait and see how the camera module is shaped, because the Find X came with a rotatable, motorised camera and was all screen on the front. Will Oppo go for the punch hole display with this phone or will it continue to offer all the screen display? Or will this be a concept phone like the vivo APEX and sport no buttons? The possibilities are endless and MWC is where Oppo does showcase its upcoming technology, so expect more than just the Find X.

The second launch will likely be for India with the Oppo Reno 3 Pro expected, since the phone has already launched in China. A blue variant has been shared online by tipster Ishaan Agarwal, and the phone features the Snapdragon 765 processor, four cameras at the back and two at the front. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 48MP main camera at the back and a 44MP main selfie camera.

