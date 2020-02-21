Oppo blog: Oppo Find X2 coming on March 6? And what about that watch?

Oppo Find X2 to make an appearance in March, and what will happen to that smartwatch. Oppo Find X2 to make an appearance in March, and what will happen to that smartwatch.

When is the Oppo Find X2 arriving? With coronavirus causing the untimely death of MWC 2020, the Find X2 launch was delayed by Oppo. But it looks like the day is not too far, as the phone could be revealed on March 6, according to a new report by PlayfulDroid. Like some of the other players, Oppo might go for an online-only launch, since big events are not yet allowed in China given the coronavirus spread.

Still, we’d rather wait for an official confirmation before taking this as a given. But given that Oppo VP Brian Shen continues to drop hints about the upcoming phone on social media, the launch day can’t be too far.

The Find X2 is a flagship and another listing has put out all the specifications, and shockingly the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. And when I say shocking, what I mean is that it is not shocking at all. Because this is Oppo’s flagship phone and one would not expect anything else. Rest of the specifications leaked are hardly eyebrow raising, that 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a triple camera, 32MP front camera.

But with Oppo Find X2, one will need to go beyond specifications. What is still unknown about the Oppo Find X2 is what the company plans with the rear camera. Will it introduce a 108MP camera, Samsung style? With 100X zoom feature added? Or 50X zoom like we saw on the Mi 10? After all, at last year’s MWC 2020, Oppo had showcased its 10x lossless zoom technology.

Will there be a new fast-charging technology on this flagship? Oppo also has its own VOOC’s proprietary charging technology, and expect any big leaps in this space to first make an appearance on the Find X2. With Find X2, more than just specifications, it will be interesting to see what Oppo adds as part of its own technology to the device. After all, the Find X is getting a successor after nearly two years, and so it had better offer something unique to stand out.

The Oppo Smartwatch. (Image: Brian Shen Twitter) The Oppo Smartwatch. (Image: Brian Shen Twitter)

It also looks like Oppo is getting to expand to smartwatches in 2020, which does seem a natural extension, given this is what most other top brands are doing across the world. Remember, Oppo stood number five in terms of smartphone shipments worldwide at the end of 2019, according to IDC research.

The Oppo smartwatch was initially expected at the Find X2 event. The company VP Brian Shen continues to give more hints what the device will look-like on Twitter. He has also given out plenty of details about the upcoming Find X2 as well, including that the display will have 120Hz refresh rate, which is becoming a standard expectation on flagship devices.

Well, the Oppo watch is looking a lot like the Apple Watch, if one is being completely honest. Shen in his latest post talked about a curved screen and 3D glass and how this will be gaming changing for the industry. No doubt, the Oppo Watch will be an entirely new category for the company, but whether it can be game-changing is a wait and watch situation. Right now, there’s only one winner in the watch category and that’s Apple.

