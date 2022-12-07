scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Oppo announces Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition: Check price, other details

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available for pre-order from December 8.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition, Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition pre order, Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition priceThe Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition comes with various accessories. (Image Source: Oppo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Oppo recently announced that it will be bringing the Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set to India. Developed in partnership with Warner Bros, the India-only edition will be available in Glaze Black colour. Apart from the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Limited Edition Set includes themed accessories like a special phone case, SIM ejector pin, phone holder, keychain and a collectable dragon egg. In the box, fans of the popular show will also get an exclusive scroll with a message that tells the tale of ‘House Targaryen’.

In case you are wondering, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED HDR10+ screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Also Read |Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers 256GB of internal storage. On the back, you will find a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor whereas the front of the device houses a 32MP selfie shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart from December 13 and will cost Rs 45,999. Those interested in the phone can also pre-book it from December 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:25:40 pm
Next Story

In Saurashtra-Kutch, more BJP seats with lower voter turnout; glimpses of 2017

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close