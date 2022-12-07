Oppo announces Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition: Check price, other details

Oppo recently announced that it will be bringing the Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set to India. Developed in partnership with Warner Bros, the India-only edition will be available in Glaze Black colour. Apart from the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition Limited Edition Set includes themed accessories like a special phone case, SIM ejector pin, phone holder, keychain and a collectable dragon egg. In the box, fans of the popular show will also get an exclusive scroll with a message that tells the tale of ‘House Targaryen’.

In case you are wondering, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Edition phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED HDR10+ screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

It runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers 256GB of internal storage. On the back, you will find a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor whereas the front of the device houses a 32MP selfie shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart from December 13 and will cost Rs 45,999. Those interested in the phone can also pre-book it from December 8.