scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Oppo ColorOS 13 beta for Reno8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro now available: Here’s how to get

Here's how you can install the ColorOS 13 beta on the Reno8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro.

ColorOS 13ColorOS 13 introduces a new design language.

Last month, Oppo had started rolling out the global version of ColorOS 13 for the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find F5 with plans to update more than 20 devices in the coming months. Now, the company has announced ColorOS 13 beta based on Android 13 for the Reno8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro.

ColorOS 13 brings in several new features like the Aquamorphic design and card style layout. The latest version of ColorOS also marks the debut of the company’s Dynamic Computing Engine, which according to the developers helps increase battery, makes the user interface smoother and improves memory management.

Also Read |Android 13 update: List of companies which have announced support, eligible devices

Oppo claims the new OS also improves the existing Always-on display feature and introduces support for Canvas, Insight and support for Bitmoji. It also introduces a new Spotify widget that lets users control playback, switch between music and see the currently playing track.

Users in India will also be able to check Swiggy and Zomato information without even having to turn the screen on. Then there is the Auto Pixelate feature that automatically recognises profile pictures and names in chat screenshots and blurs them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

If you are interested in trying out ColorOS 13 beta, just head over to the ‘Settings’ app on your phone and go to the About device section. Then tap on the top of the page, open the three-dot menu on the top right and go to ‘Trial versions’. Once done, fill in your information and click on ‘Apply now’.

When the test version becomes available, users will get a notification after which they can install ColorOS 13 via software update.

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro specs

To give you a quick recap, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display and is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Advertisement

The Oppo F21 Pro is a 4G phone that sports a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery pack that supports 33W fast charging.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:19:41 pm
Next Story

Traffic restrictions in central Bengaluru for three days as President Droupadi Murmu visits city

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement