Oppo AK1 launched with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4000mAh battery

Oppo launched a new budget smartphone on Tuesday called the Oppo A1K at a price of Rs 8,490 in India. This is the company’s second budget smartphone launch in over a week after Oppo A5s.

The Oppo A1K comes with MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9 Pie and is packed with a 4000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 17 hours. Oppo also provides a 10W quick charger along with the device which it says will charge twice as fast compared to a standard 5W fast charger.

The smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch LCD waterdrop screen having a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo A1K has an 87.43 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass which offers stronger screen and helps resist unexpected drops and scratches.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A1K comes with 8MP rear camera. There is a 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls which enables Bokeh Effect to help users stand out in their portrait photos.

“With OPPO A1K, we set out to push the boundaries on all fronts. The device offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, providing long battery life with a waterdrop screen to deliver seamless and powerful performance, which ensures the best experiences to Indian smartphone users.” Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India and President South Asia said in a statement.

The device will be sold on Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and all offline stores.