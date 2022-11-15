Oppo adds Jio 5G support for most 5G phones, more phones to get update soon

As 5G support comes to more regions in India via Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus services, more and more smartphone brands that have launched 5G updates smartphones over the past few years are now rolling out 5G-ready software updates for these devices, making them ready for 5G services directly.

Oppo has launched software updates for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 and Oppo A53s and these devices are now ready for Jio’s SA (Standalone) networks.

Oppo also said that other 5G models in the brand’s lineup will also get 5G support shortly.

“We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us,” Oppo India VP and R&D Head Tasleef Arif said.

“With this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible,” Arif added.

In a press note, Oppo also noted that Jio True 5G is among the world’s most advanced next-gen wireless networks, adding that Jio True 5G has zero dependance on 4G networks and is far superior than 4G-based NSA networks.

Oppo has beaten brands like Samsung, Google and Apple in providing 5G-ready updates to its users, although the latter has released a beta iOS software for users on the beta channel to experience 5G speeds in supported cities.

Despite more brands adding 5G support, 5G cities remain limited and most Tier II and Tier III areas are yet to see any support for 5G services either by Jio 5G or Airtel 5G.