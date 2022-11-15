scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Oppo adds Jio 5G support for most 5G phones, more phones to get update soon

Oppo has beaten Android rival brands like Samsung and Google in providing 5G-ready updates for its phones.

Jio 5G, Oppo 5G, Oppo Jio 5G, 5g update,Oppo also said that other 5G models in the brand’s lineup will also get 5G support shortly. (Express Photo)

As 5G support comes to more regions in India via Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus services, more and more smartphone brands that have launched 5G updates smartphones over the past few years are now rolling out 5G-ready software updates for these devices, making them ready for 5G services directly.

Oppo has launched software updates for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 and Oppo A53s and these devices are now ready for Jio’s SA (Standalone) networks.

Oppo also said that other 5G models in the brand’s lineup will also get 5G support shortly.

Also Read |5G in India: Five things to know as the next-generation of mobile broadband rolls out

“We are thankful to Jio for their contribution in supporting us,” Oppo India VP and R&D Head Tasleef Arif said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...

“With this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible,” Arif added.

In a press note, Oppo also noted that Jio True 5G is among the world’s most advanced next-gen wireless networks, adding that Jio True 5G has zero dependance on 4G networks and is far superior than 4G-based NSA networks.

Also Read |5G comes to India, see which cities will first get these services

Oppo has beaten brands like Samsung, Google and Apple in providing 5G-ready updates to its users, although the latter has released a beta iOS software for users on the beta channel to experience 5G speeds in supported cities.

Advertisement

Despite more brands adding 5G support, 5G cities remain limited and most Tier II and Tier III areas are yet to see any support for 5G services either by Jio 5G or Airtel 5G.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:25:30 pm
Next Story

Delhi murder: Aaftab Poonawala ran a popular food account on Instagram

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement