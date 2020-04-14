Oppo Ace2 launched with Snapdragon 865, 40W wireless charging and 90Hz screen

Oppo Ace2 has been launched in China. Oppo Ace2 has been launched in China.

Oppo today launched the Oppo Ace2 in China— its first phone to come with wireless charging feature. The device starts at Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) and comes with include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, 40W “AirVOOC” wireless charging, and 90Hz OLED screen.

Oppo Ace2 price and availability

The Oppo Ace2 comes in three colour options— Grey, Purple and Silver. The Oppo Ace2 is priced at Yuan 3,99 (around Rs 40,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Yuan 4,399 (around Rs 44,000).

The high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Yuan 4,599 (around Rs 46,000). The Oppo Ace2 will go on sale in China starting April 20, 2020.

Oppo Ace2 specifications

The Oppo Ace2 features a 6.55-inch OLED display with 2400×1800 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with X55 model for 5G connectivity.

It comes with a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens and two portrait cameras. The front camera on the phone is a 16MP lens that supports Oppo’s Ultra Night Mode.

The Oppo Ace2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 65W Super VOOC 2.0 Flash Charging support as well as 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging and 10W Wireless Reverse Charging support. The device runs on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

