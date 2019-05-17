Oppo A9x with 48MP rear camera, fast charge tech is now official: Price, specifications

Oppo A9x with 48MP rear camera has been spotted on the company’s official website in China. The phone is supposed to be an upgraded version of Oppo A9, which was launched in China last month. There is a new colour option for A9x and rear camera specifications have changed as well. Oppo A9x will go on sale from May 21.

Oppo A9x listing reveals that the phone will only be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, which is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately). The phone can be bought in a new Meteorite black colour option in addition to Ice Jade white. To recall, the Oppo A9 was launched in Mica green, Ice Jade white and Fluorite purple colour versions.

In terms of design, the Oppo A9x looks identical to its predecessor. The primary rear camera sensor has been upgraded to 48MP, while Oppo A9 has 16MP primary back camera. The primary camera sensor is coupled with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera is 16MP, which is included in the notch and is the same on both the phones.

Another difference is that Oppo A9x gets support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging, though the battery remains the same at 4,020mAh. Oppo A9x sports a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 per cent.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own ColorOS 6 user interface skin. Oppo A9x gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.

In comparison, Oppo A9 is priced starting at 1399 yuan, which is approximately Rs 14,000, for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage mode. There is the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as well, which will cost 1699 yuan or around Rs 17,000. It is unclear at this point if Oppo A9, A9x will make it to the Indian market.