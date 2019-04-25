Oppo A9 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in China

Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo has unveiled the Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch full HD+ waterdrop display in China. The device is available in three colour options - Mica green, Ice Jade white and Fluorite purple.

Oppo A9 has launched in China at Yuan 1799 (around 18,736 rupees).

Oppo has launched its new Oppo A9 smartphone featuring a 6.53-inch full HD+ waterdrop display in China at a price of Yuan 1799 (around 18,736 rupees). It will be available in three colour options – Mica green, Ice Jade white and Fluorite purple and will go on sale on April 30.

Key features of the device include a 4,020mAh battery with support for fast charging, the screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 per cent and MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is available for pre-booking in Oppo Shop.

Oppo A9 sports a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 user interface. All of this is backed by a 4,020mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging. It also comes with GameBoost 2.0 game acceleration engine to assist gamers. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

In optics, the device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back which consists of a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies and video calls. The cameras come with features such as night scape 2.0 for low-light photography, HDR, beauty mode, AI scene recognition and AI portraits.

Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and more. At present, there is no information about its launch in other global markets.

