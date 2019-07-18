Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched at Rs 15,490

Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo A9 has been launched in India at Rs 15,490. The mobile phone comes with 6.53-inch full HD+ display, 4,020mAh battery and more.

The Oppo A9 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Oppo has launched the Oppo A9 at a price of Rs 15,490 in India. The latest smartphone comes with 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It has a screen ratio of 90.70 per cent. At the back, the device comes with a dual-camera setup which comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor.

The Oppo A9 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. The smartphone is packed with a 4,020mAh battery. The A9 is enabled with a Hyper Boost feature which the company claims to provide an overall smooth smartphone experience.

There is also a cycling mode present in the Oppo A9, which when activated, can automatically mute calls and messages ensuring the safety of the rider.

The back camera supports Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for bright and clear low-light photography. The front camera comes with a technology that can recognize over 130 forehead points and a face slimming feature. Along with this, the smartphone can also register and save the consumers preferred beautification mode and will apply it automatically when the user clicks a selfie next time.

The Oppo A9 will be going on sale from July 20 across online as well as offline marketplaces in India.

