Oppo A7X with notched display, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new smartphone with its waterdrop display notch, the Oppo A7X in China. The device comes with a 90.8 per cent screen to body ratio, a dual camera setup, and a gradient design on the back. It will be made available in China starting September 14 at 10 AM Beijing Time priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 20,000).

Oppo A7X will be available in two colour variants – Star Purple and Ice Flame Blue. In terms of launch offers, the company will bundle the device with the Oppo MH133 headphones and a 3 months no-cost EMI option.

The Oppo A7X sports a 6.3-inch notched display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top.

Oppo A7X sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP secondary camera sensor. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Both the back and front camera setups come with AI capabilities.

The back camera is able to five types of different scenes due to its AI capabilities, whereas, the front camera is able to understand the user’s age, gender skin tone, etc. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

