Oppo A74 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 20, to be priced under Rs 20,000

Oppo A74 5G is all set to launch in India on April 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has also confirmed that the latest 5G mid-range smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. This is the first Oppo A series phone, which comes with 5G capabilities. The device even has a 90Hz ‘Hyper-color’ screen, which the company is promising will offer better colour reproduction and clarity than the previous generation phones.

It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon as the e-commerce giant has posted a dedicated Oppo A74 5G page. The same device is already available in other South Asian markets like Cambodia and Thailand, but the Indian variant is said to offer slightly different features.

The Oppo A74 5G is rumoured to offer a triple rear camera instead of a quad rear camera that is available on the original model. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera instead of a 16MP selfie camera. The rest of the specifications could be similar to the original version. Keep reading to know more about the device.

Oppo A74 5G specifications, features (expected)

The device is expected to ship with Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo A74 could pack a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The tipster is claiming that the Indian variant may have an LCD display instead of an AMOLED panel. Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device was launched with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The Oppo A74 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.