Oppo A7 specifications leaked; to sport 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 450 processor

Oppo A7 Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colour options. (Image of Oppo A7X for representational purposes) Oppo A7 Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colour options. (Image of Oppo A7X for representational purposes)

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A7X smartphone in China priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 22,000). Now, the company might be preparing to launch the Oppo A7 according to a report by MySmartPrice. The report doesn’t mention any price or availability details of the smartphone.

Key features of Oppo A7, according to the report are: 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. According to the leaked specifications, the Oppo A7 seems quite similar to the earlier launched Oppo A5.

According to the report, Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in two RAM configurations – 3GB of RAM and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android Oreo 8.1 operating system with the company’s own Color OS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery.

Oppo A7 will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor backed by an LED flash. On the front, the device features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

