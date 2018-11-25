Oppo A7 to launch in India at Rs 17,990, likely to go on sale on Nov 27

Oppo A7 is widely anticipated to debut in India this month. While the Chinese OEM recently took to Twitter to tease the launch of A7 in the country, a new report now suggests that the phone might come for a price starting at Rs 17,990. As per 91Mobiles report, who managed to obtain the supposed Oppo A7’s retail box, the device could be priced in India at Rs 17,990 and the MRP will be Rs 18,990. The phone could launch in India on November 27.

A BGR report further suggests that the A7 might be available for purchase via Paytm Mall. As per the report, the Oppo A7 will bundle Paytm cashback worth Rs 1500, up to 3.2TB 4G data on Jio network and benefits worth Rs 4,900. Vodafone users are said to get 150GB additional data, while Airtel subscribers are tipped to get cashback offer of up to Rs 2000.

To recall, Oppo A7 has already made its official debut in China and Nepal. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch-style display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone offers dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. It has a 16MP front-facing camera that comes with AI capabilities.

Oppo A7 runs ColorOS 5.2 based Android Oreo OS. It packs a 4,230mAh battery. While the handset was launched in single RAM/storage in China and Nepal, the A7 will arrive in India in either 3GB or 4GB RAM options and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has an expandable storage support of up to 256GB (via microSD card). Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro-USB port for charging.