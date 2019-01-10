Oppo A7 new 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new 3GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant of its A7 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Snapdeal starting January 11.

To recall, Oppo originally launched the A7 in China and Nepal soon, after which they launched the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant in India. In our review of the Oppo A7 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, we found that the device has good battery life, display.

Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch and a display resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies integrated inside of the waterdrop style notch.