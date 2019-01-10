Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo A7 new 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specificationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oppo-a7-new-3gb-ram-variant-launched-in-india-price-specifications-5532039/

Oppo A7 new 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched a new 3GB RAM variant of its A7 smartphone in India priced at Rs 14,990.

Oppo A7, Oppo A7 Price, Oppo A7 2018, Oppo A7 price in India, Oppo A7 launch, Oppo A7 price and specifications, Oppo A7 launch date in India, OPPO A7 Full Specs,Oppo A7 Features, OPPO A7 Specs, OPPO A7 Launch Date in India, OPPO A7 Price in India, OPPO A7 Battery, OPPO A7 Camera, OPPO A7 Smartphone, OPPO A7 Price 2018, Oppo A7 top specs, OPPO A7 Price in China
Oppo A7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU.

Oppo has launched a new 3GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant of its A7 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Snapdeal starting January 11.

To recall, Oppo originally launched the A7 in China and Nepal soon, after which they launched the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant in India. In our review of the Oppo A7 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, we found that the device has good battery life, display.

Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch and a display resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Oppo A7 Review: Big battery life, but is the price justified?

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4.

Advertising

On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies integrated inside of the waterdrop style notch.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple iPhone sales down 20 % yearly in November 2018, says Counterpoint
2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 get price cut in India
3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched with 48MP rear camera: Price, specifications