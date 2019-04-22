Oppo A5s with 4230mAh battery, Helio P35 processor launched in India

Oppo is promising to bridge the gap between the budget and mid-range segment with the release of the A5s in India. Starting at Rs 9,990, Oppo A5s sports a waterdrop-style display, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 2GB RAM/32GB storage, and a 4230mAh battery. This model is already available on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and all offline stores. There’s another 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant too that will go on sale in India in May.

As for raw specifications, Oppo A5s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520X720. The screen stretches to the top of the device, while a little notch is there for the front-facing camera. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Of course, that Helio P35 processor is backed by either 2GB RAM or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB storage.

At the back, the dual-camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. In the meanwhile, the waterdrop-style notch houses an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone runs on ColorOS 5.2.1.

The battery measures in at 4230mAh, which seems adequate given the size of the display. Oppo A5s also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, which the company claims will allow users to unlock the phone in a mere 0.5 seconds.

The 2GB RAM variant comes in black and red colour options, while the 4GB RAM model will be made available in green and gold colour options. Oppo A5s will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 7, Realme 3, Nokia 5.1, Vivo Y91 and Asus ZenFone Max M2.