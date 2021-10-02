scorecardresearch
Oppo A55 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Oppo A55, in India which will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,490.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 2, 2021 12:07:21 pm
Oppo A55, Oppo A55 price, Oppo A55 specs, Oppo A55 specifications, Oppo A55 India launch, Oppo A55 price in India, Oppo newsThe Oppo A55 comes in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colour options ( Image source: Oppo)

Oppo has launched its latest budget smartphone; the Oppo A55 in India. The device features a hole-punch display design and packs a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A55 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and is available in two storage variants in India.

You will be able to get your hands on the smartphone via Amazon, Oppo India E-Store, and mainline retail outlets in the country. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo A55.

Oppo A55: India price

While the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Oppo A55 is priced at Rs 15,490, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs 17,490. Both options will be available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours.

The 4GB + 64GB model will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from October 3, while the 4GB + 128GB option will be available starting October 11. The smartphone will be available via Amazon, Oppo India E-Store, and mainline retail outlets in the country.

Oppo A55: Specifications, features

The Oppo A55 measures 163.6×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 193 grams. The phone packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and a 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front facing camera.

The Oppo A55 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charge. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

