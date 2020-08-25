Oppo A53 launched in India for Rs 12,990: Camera, specs, everything you need to know

Oppo A53 (Source: Oppo India)

Oppo joined the bandwagon of releasing affordable smartphones between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 by launching Oppo A53 2020 on Tuesday. Oppo A53’s base variant will be available for Rs 12,990 whereas the top-end variant is available for Rs 15,490. It comes in three colour options — Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue. It is a successor to the Oppo A53 launched five years ago.

The Oppo A53 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate which is available in only a few phones in this range. It also has a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The punch-hole display houses a 16MP front camera. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup consisting of 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth camera and another 2MP camera for macro photography. Below the camera module, it has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It has a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor which will be ideal for only casual gaming. The two configurations available are 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge. It weighs around 186 grams and 8.44mm slim.

Oppo A 53 runs on Android 10 OS out of the box with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It also has dual speakers combined with Dirac 2.0 that offers digital sound correction technology.

The price of Oppo A53 undercuts Nokia 5.3 launched on the same day. Nokia 5.3’s base variant is priced at Rs 13,990. Also, there is five per cent extra discount available on Flipkart for SBI Debit and Credit card, Federal Bank Credit Card.

Oppo A53 will be in direct competition with the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6i, Poco M2 Pro, Samsung M21, Motorola G9, and others. However, having a Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor would not help its case.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd