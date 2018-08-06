Oppo A5 with notched display might get launched next week in India

Oppo A5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. Oppo A5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz paired with the Adreno 506 GPU.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A5 in its home market, China. The company is now said to be bringing the budget offering to the Indian market next week, according to a new report from 91Mobiles. The device will be priced under Rs 15,000 and will go up against devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, and the Nokia 6.1 in India.

The Oppo A5 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1 skin on top and is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

The Oppo A5 sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 paired with a secondary 2MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. The device lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with the Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB OTG support.

