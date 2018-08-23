Oppo A5 with 19:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo A5 with 6.23-inch 19:9 display launched in India Oppo A5 with 6.23-inch 19:9 display launched in India

Oppo launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A5 in India. Priced at Rs 14,990 (MOP), the handset will be available for purchase via offline retail stores in the country. The highlight of the new Oppo A5 is its 19:9 display and textured rear panel that comes with added glass protection.

The handset was originally introduced in China in July this year. Oppo A5 features an elongated 6.23-inch HD+ Full View 19:9 display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display has a 2.5D curved glass on top and 87.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Underneath the textured back panel sits a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. Oppo A5 comes in single RAM/storage option packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of photography, Oppo A5 bears dual camera sensors at the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The dual cameras are aligned horizontally with a LED flash module placed alongside. Up front, the phone houses an 8MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera lens integrates Oppo’s Beauty 2.0 technology that is claimed to map 296 facial points. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo A5 carries a big 4,230mAh battery. The battery on the phone is rated to deliver 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. Connectivity options on the Oppo A5 include- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port for charging, 4G VoLTE support and a 3.5mm audio jack.

