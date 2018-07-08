Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Oppo A5 with 4320mAh battery, 19:9 display launched in China: Price, specifications

Oppo A5 has been launched in China, featuring a 6.2-inch FullView display and a 4320mAh battery.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2018 2:45:41 pm
Oppo A5 has been launched in China – the company’s latest mid-end smartphone. The phone features a notch above the screen and a dual-camera setup on the back. Oppo A5 is priced at Yuan 1500 (or approx Rs 15,528), and will be China from July 13. The device comes in two colour options: Mirror blue and Mirror Pink.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo A5 sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ FullView display and an aspect ratio of 19:9, protected by 2.5D curved glass. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card support for memory expansion (up to 256GB). Perhaps the highlight of the Oppo A5 is its 4320mAh battery, which the company claims will last 14 hours on a single charge. Oppo A5 runs on ColoOS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone does not come with a fingerprint sensor, though users can unlock the device using a facial recognition feature.

On the camera front, the Oppo A5 sports a 13MP+2MP dual-rear camera configuration, which is horizontally stacked. While the 13MP primary sensor comes with a f/2.2 aperture, the 2MP secondary lens has a f/2.4 aperture, and is backed by LED flash. The selfie camera is of 8MP, and f/2.2 aperture. Oppo claims the A5’s front camera comes with AI recognition across 296 facial features. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its sensors include Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and ambient light sensors.

