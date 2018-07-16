Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Which is the best?

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Price, specifications, features, and availability. Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Price, specifications, features, and availability.

If you are looking to pick up a new mid-end smartphone this year, Oppo, Xiaomi and Motorola have got you covered. Oppo recently launched the A3s, its latest smartphone targeted at budget shoppers. And the phone is all about a notched display and dual-cameras on the back. But Oppo isn’t alone that offers a smartphone in the mid-end segment. Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Moto E5 Plus also pretty much competing in the same price bracket. We compared the Oppo A3s to the Redmi Note 5 and Moto E5 Plus and explain the key differences. Read on to find out more.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Design, display

Oppo A3s is pitched as a fashionable smartphone, thanks to its glossy back. The unibody design makes it sleep looking than a standard looking phone. Oppo A3s comes in two colour options: Red and Dark Purple. In an effort to make the phone all-screen, Oppo has added a ‘notch’ at the top of the 6.2-inch 19:9 (1520 x 720) screen to add sensors and a front-facing camera. In fact, the Chinese company counts a notched display as one of the merits of the Oppo A3s.

Redmi Note 5 has extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom of the display. Redmi Note 5 has extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom of the display.

Perhaps the biggest design trait of the Redmi Note 5 is the stretched display. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Essentially, the Redmi Note 5 has extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom of the display. The phone has a metal unibody design with tapered edges for a better grip.

Next up is the Moto E5 Plus, which has a refined design and an 18:9 display. There’s a large 6-inch HD+ screen, a glossy polymer back, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Of course, the battery is non-removable in nature.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Hardware, software

Oppo A3s packs a Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. A microSD card slow is also available to expand the internal memory. Oppo A3s is backed by a 4230mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge. Oppo A3s runs on ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Both variants support a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 5 is stuffed with a 4000mAh battery, which should be seen as its plus points. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 runs on MIUI 9.2, based on Android Nougat.

Moto E5 Plus also comes with a 12MP primary snapper and an 8MP front snapper. Moto E5 Plus also comes with a 12MP primary snapper and an 8MP front snapper.

Moto E5 Plus, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. Users will also get an option to expand the internal memory up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The Moto E5 Plus has a massive 5,000mAh battery, and the company claims the battery should last up to 36 hours on a single charge. Moto E5 Plus ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Camera

Oppo A3s sports a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 13MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front snapper with AI-enabled beauty features. The Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper. Meanwhile, Moto E5 Plus also comes with a 12MP primary snapper and an 8MP front snapper.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Price and availability

Oppo A3s is priced at Rs 10,990 and can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM along with the offline stores. Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. The smartphone is already available on sale in the country. Moto E5 Plus is priced at Rs 11,999 and is exclusive to Amazon India.

